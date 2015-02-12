FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM may meet Merkel informally but no set meeting-govt spokesman
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Greek PM may meet Merkel informally but no set meeting-govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has no scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a European Union leaders meeting on Thursday but the two leaders may have an informal one, Greece’s government spokesman said.

“There is no arranged meeting (between Tsipras and Merkel), but it is possible they could meet informally,” government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV on Thursday.

Greece’s new leftist government and its international creditors failed to agree on a way forward at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday on the country’s unpopular bailout and will try again on Monday.

Sakellaridis said he was hopeful that a solution would be found.

“I am optimistic that there will be an agreement towards which the Greek government is putting a great effort,” he said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou

