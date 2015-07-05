Merkel, Hollande want euro zone leaders' summit on Tuesday

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone call with French President Francois Hollande on Sunday night that a euro zone leaders’ summit should be held on Tuesday after Greeks rejected bailout terms in a referendum, a German government spokesman said.

The chancellor and president also agreed that the referendum result should be respected, said the spokesman. France’s Elysee Palace confirmed the leaders want a summit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Paris bureau; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)