EU leaders unlikely to overturn clear Eurogroup verdict on Greece-EU official

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - A senior EU official said he would be amazed if European Union leaders overturned any clear decision taken by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday.

“I would be extremely astonished if a clear decision by finance ministers would be overturned,” the official said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

