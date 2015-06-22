FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone summit to tell Greece cash-for-reforms deal only possible once details prepared
June 22, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Euro zone summit to tell Greece cash-for-reforms deal only possible once details prepared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone leaders will not negotiate with Greece on Monday evening and will tell Athens a loans-for-reforms deal can only be done after it is prepared on a technical level and endorsed by the bloc’s finance ministers, an EU official said.

Euro zone leaders are due to meet in Brussels at 1700 GMT for an extraordinary summit to discuss Greece, which is on track to default next Tuesday unless it gets more loans from international creditors.

The creditors have demanded that Athens reform its economy first.

“The summit is for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept the sequence of events, to hear ...that an agreement has first to be reached at a technical level and then accepted by the Eurogroup,” the official said.

“It is a political signal to unblock the process and it has already worked in a way, because Greece has finally submitted something the institutions can work on.”

Greece sent reform proposals to its euro zone partners early on Monday.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John Stonestreet

