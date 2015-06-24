EU leaders want Greece deal on Wed, won't negotiate at summit-senior EU official

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will not negotiate financing-for-reforms with Greece at their summit on Thursday and want Athens to reach a deal with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday even if talks are to take all night, a senior EU official said.

Unless Greece gets new financing from the euro zone it will default next Tuesday on a repayment to the International Monetary Fund. To get more money, Greece needs to agree with its creditors on reforms but talks have not progressed much.

“The heads of state and governments of the euro area expect not to negotiate,” the senior official close to the preparations for the summit said.

“Their expectation is to welcome the agreement reached in the Eurogroup, even if to reach this agreement finance ministers will have to work also at night from Wednesday to Thursday,” the official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)