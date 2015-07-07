HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone leaders' comments on Greece as they arrive in Brussels

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - Following are comments from euro zone leaders arriving in Brussels for an emergency summit on Greece.

MALTESE PRIME MINISTER JOSEPH MUSCAT

(Asked if the summit was a waste of time) It’s looking likely that it’s a waste of time.

Muscat said the fact Greece hadn’t shown urgency and failed to put forward a proposal meant “we are getting off on the wrong foot.”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI

I am not very worried about a technical solution for Greece. I think a solution can be found, even quite easily, to solve Greece’s emergency.

I am a bit more worried about the situation of Europe. In its current state Europe is not good.

A technical solution for Greece can be found. What is more important is to find a political solution for Europe and on this there is still a lot to do.

(Asked whether Europe should still include Greece in euro zone) Where to be is up to the Greek governors. I think from their point of view there is strong interest to stay in the euro. To stay in the euro one must follow rules. These rules can be interpreted with a bit of flexibility but as all euro zone countries know, they must be followed. Therefore this decision in the end depends on the Greek government. I believe that they will do everything to reach a deal and I think that not today, but in the coming hours this deal can be found.

LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

There was a promise for today. Then they’re (the Greeks) promising for tomorrow. If for the Greek government it’s every time ‘manana’, for us always can be ‘manana’ every day.”

She called what the Greeks presented on Tuesday “only picture but not papers”.

The picture we know ourselves, we don’t need that anymore.

Either today’s government do not know what they do not know, and don’t want to know or it is poker and gambling. There is no third way.

Europe can find a solution to any problem but for that you need two partners to talk, to trust and understand each other. That’s not yet the case.

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER CHARLES MICHEL

We can’t do it with a gun to our head or a knife at our throats. A prime minister has to face up to his responsibilities. If there’s nothing on the table and there continues to be nothing on the table, that means Tsipras is not able to honour the demand of the Greek people to stay in the euro zone. If there are no proposals, he bears a heavy responsibility towards his own people first and the euro zone.

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

What do we want? For Greece to stay in the euro. To get there, Greece must make serious, credible proposals. We are waiting for them and they have already been announced, they must be fleshed out now. It’s the issue for tonight.

The onus is on Greece to make some proposals. It’s up to Europe to show solidarity by giving them a medium-term outlook, with immediate aid.

We are not going to speak about Greece every three months.

Finally we need speed. It’s this week that the decisions have to be taken.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

After the expiry of the second programme and after more than clear ‘No’ in the Greek referendum there is still no basis for negotiations in the ESM programme framework.

We still believe that solidarity at a European level or and responsibility at a national level, what each side is offering, are inseparably linked. In other words, without solidarity there is no possibility to help, without solidarity and reforms it’s not possible to go where we want to go.

At the council we will talk about how we’ll continue but we won’t be able to paint the final pictures.

I say it’s not a matter of weeks but of a few days. We will see what the Greek Prime Minister will tell us.

DUTCH PM RUTTE

I‘m very cheerless about this summit and I‘m very cheerless about the fact whether Greece wants to come with proposals at all. It seems they have put the old proposals on the table again, if we can believe the reports.

The only solution is for Greece to make far reaching reforms and implement difficult measures. The fate of Greece in the euro and the responsibility is in Athens, not here. The Greek government is taking a large risk with the interests of the Greek people.

I‘m here to keep up the integrity, the cohesion and the underlying principles of the monetary union. It’s up to the Greek government to come with the far reaching proposals, if they don’t I think it will be over soon.

The fact is: if the Greeks don’t today, or very soon because time has already run out, come up with far reaching proposals, are prepared to implement difficult measures we won’t be able to help them. In that case the responsibility will be with the Greek government. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Francesco Guarascio, Robin Emmott, Adrian Croft, Julia Fioretti, Alexander Saeedy, Renee Maltezou, Tom Koerkemeier, Alastair Macdonald and Julien Ponthus)