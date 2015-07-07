FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurozone summit possible on Sunday to back plan for Greece-sources
July 7, 2015

Eurozone summit possible on Sunday to back plan for Greece-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone leaders could hold a further emergency summit on Sunday to approve a plan to aid Greece if creditor institutions are satisfied with a Greek loan application and reform plan, two senior EU sources said.

The leaders were meeting on Tuesday evening in Brussels.

Greece is expected to submit within hours a formal request for a medium-term assistance programme from the European Stability Mechanism rescue fund and euro zone finance ministers have said they will hold a conference call in Wednesday morning to consider that request.

In parallel, the sources said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was expected to put forward a reform plan to make Greek public finances sustainable that would entail prior actions to be put into law in Greece before the next emergency summit. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

