FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece revises down 2014 primary surplus estimate to 0.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Greece revises down 2014 primary surplus estimate to 0.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry revised last year’s primary budget surplus to 0.3 percent from 1.5 percent of gross domestic product estimated by the former conservative government and agreed with the country’s international lenders.

The finance ministry said that its estimate was based on preliminary data and was partly due to a shortfall of 3.9 billion euros in state revenues late last year.

Greece entered a period of political instability towards the end of 2014 as parliament failed to elect a president triggering a snap national election won by the leftist Syriza party.

Taking into account payments made in early 2015 which will be booked in 2014, the surplus could reach about 0.6 percent of GDP, a finance ministry official told Reuters. This would be “significantly lower than the 1.5 percent bailout target”, the official said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.