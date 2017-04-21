FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Greek 2016 primary surplus seen around 4 pct of GDP, above bailout target- source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 4 months ago

Greek 2016 primary surplus seen around 4 pct of GDP, above bailout target- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 21 (Reuters) - Greece achieved a primary budget surplus of about 4 percent of gross domestic product last year, outperforming its 0.5 percent of GDP target under its bailout programme, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier, the country's statistics agency (ELSTAT) released figures showhing that under ESA 2010 guidelines, the general government's primary balance, excluding debt servicing, reached a surplus of 3.9 percent of economic output last year versus a downwardly revised 2.3 percent deficit in 2015.

ELSTAT did not calculate a figure for the primary budget balance under the country's bailout programme, where there is a different statistical treatment on some expenditure and revenue items.

"Based on the figures released today by ELSTAT, our estimate is that the 2016 primary budget surplus, based on the bailout programme, is about 4 percent, or slightly higher," the government official said, declining to be named. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.