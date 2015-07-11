Greek economy minister says party rebels should quit

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greek Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Saturday dissenting lawmakers from left-wing Syriza, including ministers, should step aside if they disagree with government policies over bailout reforms.

In a parliamentary debate which ended early Saturday, ten lawmakers from Syriza either abstained or rejected a roadmap of reforms the Greek government was negotiating with international creditors, a last ditch attempt by Greece to stave off bankruptcy.

“If a lawmaker of a leftist party disagrees with the policies of the government...they should follow the rules and if they strongly disagree resign their seat,” Economy Minister George Stathakis told Greece’s Mega TV.

Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis was one of the Syriza ministers who did not vote for the measures which were passed with backing of pro-EU opposition parties.

“If it were me I would resign,” Stathakis said. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michele Kambas)