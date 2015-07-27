FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM appeals to Syriza party to maintain unity
July 27, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM appeals to Syriza party to maintain unity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 27 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday appealed to his Syriza party to stay united and sought a broad party conference to formulate strategy, after a bruising revolt from leftist rebels left the group on the verge of a split.

“Our strategy should be clarified with calmness and maturity through the party procedures,” he told the party’s political committee. “So we should plan for a conference as soon as possible, as envisaged by (the party‘s) charter.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

