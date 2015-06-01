FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European leaders, IMF agree to work 'with intensity' on Greece
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

European leaders, IMF agree to work 'with intensity' on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany, France, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission agreed at a meeting late on Monday to stay in close contact in the coming days to work on Greek debt negotiations, a German government spokesman said.

The leaders discussed the state of negotiations with Athens, which together with its creditors from the euro zone countries and the IMF is trying to agree a deal to prevent Greece from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.

“They agreed that work must continue with real intensity,” the spokesman said after German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted French President Francois Hollade, commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, the ECB’s Mario Draghi and IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

“The participants in the talks were in close contact in recent days and want this to remain the case in the coming days - both among themselves and of course with the Greek government,” the spokesman added.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.