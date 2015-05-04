FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece strives for deal with lenders, IMF hard on reforms- minister
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greece strives for deal with lenders, IMF hard on reforms- minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 4 (Reuters) - Greece intends to meet debt payments this month and reach a deal with its international lenders to unlock remaining bailout aid but the International Monetary Fund insists on tough labour reforms, the country’s labour minister said on Monday.

Struggling amid a cash crunch, Athens faces debt repayments to the IMF totalling nearly 1.0 billion euros this month and has been borrowing from municipalities and government entities to meet obligations.

Asked whether it will be in a position to make the IMF payment, Labour Minister Panos Skourletis told Mega TV: “The country has chosen to pay its obligations and reach an agreement (with lenders). We are trying to have the money.”

Skourletis said the IMF was unyielding on its demands for labour reforms, including pensions cuts, mass layoffs and resisting raising the minimum wage.

“They (IMF) are asking us to not touch anything (from the austerity measures) that have ruined Greek people’s lives in the last five years,” he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.