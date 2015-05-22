FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sees reforms deal with lenders in next 10 days- govt spokesman
May 22, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Greece sees reforms deal with lenders in next 10 days- govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 22 (Reuters) - Greece expects to reach a cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors in the next 10 days and intends to meet all its payments in June, the government’s spokesman said on Friday.

“We think conditions have matured for (talks) to progress further and in the next 10 days, in May, for the deal to be sealed,” Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande held talks late on Thursday with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, hoping to speed the resolution of Athens’ debt crisis on the sidelines of an EU summit in Riga.

Sakellaridis said the sought deal with Greece’s euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund will allow the European Central Bank to include Athens in its quantitative easing programme.

“Inclusion in this European Central Bank quantitative easing programme falls within the framework of priorities of the Greek government,” he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

