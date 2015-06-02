FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek labour minister says no room for more compromises for deal
June 2, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek labour minister says no room for more compromises for deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greek Labour Minister Panos Skourletis said on Tuesday that Athens could not make more concessions in negotiations for a cash-for-reforms deal and its international lenders must assume their responsibilities.

“There is no room for more compromises. We are waiting for the other side to assume its responsibilities,” Skourletis told Greece’s Skai TV.

Athens and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are racing to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

