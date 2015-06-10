Greece still awaiting EU/IMF response on proposal-govt official

ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - A Greek government official said on Wednesday that Athens was still awaiting a response from its EU/IMF creditors on its latest proposal to break an impasse over a cash-for-reforms deal.

“The Greek government has submitted its proposal to the institutions, along with two supplementary documents with specific alternatives on the fiscal gap and the sustainability of Greek debt,” the official said in a statement.

“These proposals were submitted to EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici late on Monday evening. So far, there has been no comment or response to the Greek representation in Brussels.” (reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by David Stamp)