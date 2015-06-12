FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek calls IMF departure from talks a pressure tactic
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek calls IMF departure from talks a pressure tactic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece on Friday said the International Monetary Fund’s decision to leave negotiations on a cash-for-reforms deal in Brussels was designed to put pressure on both Athens and its European creditors.

In a signal that it had not softened its stance in the talks, a Greek government official also said Athens would not cross its “red lines” as it looked to intensify political negotiations for an agreement.

Time is fast running out for Greece to reach a deal with its EU and IMF lenders and avert a default at the end of June that could see it tumbling out of the euro zone. But talks ended without a breakthrough on Thursday night and the IMF team abruptly left. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by David Stamp)

