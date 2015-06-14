Greece still ready to negotiate solution with lenders -Deputy PM

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Sunday that Athens was still ready to negotiate for a solution with its international lenders, even though talks in Brussels ended in failure.

Dragasakis said Greek government proposals had fully covered the fiscal deficit as demanded by the EU and IMF, but they still wanted pension cuts, which Athens has said it will never accept.

Issues remain open with the lenders despite the Brussels talks, he added.