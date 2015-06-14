FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece still ready to negotiate solution with lenders -Deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Greece still ready to negotiate solution with lenders -Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 14 (Reuters) - Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis said on Sunday that Athens was still ready to negotiate for a solution with its international lenders, even though talks in Brussels ended in failure.

Dragasakis said Greek government proposals had fully covered the fiscal deficit as demanded by the EU and IMF, but they still wanted pension cuts, which Athens has said it will never accept.

Issues remain open with the lenders despite the Brussels talks, he added.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.