Greece to defend modified reforms proposal at EU talks
June 25, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Greece to defend modified reforms proposal at EU talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece is sticking to a reforms proposal sent to creditors this week and will defend a modified version of that before European institutions in a bid to reach an aid agreement, a government official said on Thursday.

The comments suggested Athens will present its own proposal - which includes tax hikes and higher pension contributions - at meetings of Eurogroup finance ministers and EU leaders later on Thursday to counter a rival proposal by EU and IMF creditors.

“The Greek side remains steady in its proposals which had been recognised as a basis for discussion a few days ago,” the official said. “The Greek government has shown responsibility and a willingness for a solution. The time has come for each side’s responsibility and will (for a deal) to be judged.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)

