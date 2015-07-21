FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bailout talks to be wrapped up by Aug 20-govt spokeswoman
July 21, 2015

Greek bailout talks to be wrapped up by Aug 20-govt spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece hopes talks with international creditors on a cash-for-reforms bailout package will be wrapped up by Aug 20, the government’s spokeswoman said.

The negotiations will start after parliament votes on Wednesday on a new set of reforms required by international lenders, spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said a statement.

“Immediately after the vote of the prior actions, negotiations with the lenders will start, with August 20th being the final date,” she said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

