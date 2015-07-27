FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU/IMF mission chiefs to start bailout talks in Athens this week - sources
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU/IMF mission chiefs to start bailout talks in Athens this week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 27 (Reuters) - European Union and International Monetary mission chiefs will arrive in Athens by the end of the week for talks to seal a third bailout after a delay due to organizational issues, sources close to the talks said on Monday.

But in a sign of the challenges ahead in the talks, some of the creditors want Athens to legislate more reform measures before releasing any aid, one of the sources said.

A Greek finance ministry official did not confirm the demand for more measures but said that the agreement struck between Greece and its creditors did not call for passing reforms beyond two packages already voted this month.

Technical experts from both sides will officially start discussions on fiscal, labour and pension issues on Tuesday, the official said.

A source from the lenders said one technical team from the side of the creditors was already in Athens holding preparatory talks. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.