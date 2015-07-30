FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says IMF is taking part in bailout talks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says IMF is taking part in bailout talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in top-level talks on Greece’s third multi-billion euro bailout programme on Friday, a Greek Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.

“The representives of the four institutions will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. with (Finance Minister) Euclid Tsakalotos and (Economy Minister) George Stathakis. It will be a first encounter,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“Regarding the Financial Times report that the IMF cannot participate for now in the new bailout programme for Greece due to its high public debt, we point out that the Fund is participating in the negotiations.” (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.