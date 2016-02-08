FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece expects bailout review to resume next week-FinMin
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2016 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Greece expects bailout review to resume next week-FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Greece expects the review of its bailout performance to resume next week and conclude two weeks later, its finance minister said on Monday.

“We must convince them ... how we will reach the 3.5 percent of GDP primary budget surplus year by year,” Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told lawmakers. “The pension and tax reforms will contribute to this in 2018.”

“We expect them (mission chiefs) to return in due course, not this week but sometime next week. Techical teams continue discussing the size of the fiscal gap,” he said. “Once the institutions return, we will have two weeks to the final closing (of the review).” (Reporting by Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.