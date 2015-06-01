FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Draghi, Lagarde joining Berlin meeting on Greece - officials
June 1, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 2 years ago

Draghi, Lagarde joining Berlin meeting on Greece - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and IMF chief Christine Lagarde will join the leaders of Germany, France, and the European Commission for talks on Monday evening in Berlin on Greece, European Union officials said.

The goal of the meeting was to reach a joint position on how to negotiate with Greece, the officials said.

Athens and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.

Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gave brief statements before meeting to discuss the digital economy. They made no mention of Greece. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

