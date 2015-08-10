FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission says talks with Greece progressing, deal can be reached
#Financials
August 10, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

European Commission says talks with Greece progressing, deal can be reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Talks between Greece and its international creditors are making progress and a deal on a third bailout is “feasible” this month, Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said on Monday.

“A deal is feasible. A deal can be reached in the month of August, preferably before August 20,” she said, reiterating comments from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last week.

“The Commission, together with the teams of the IMF and the ECB have been working throughout the weekend to finalise the text of a memorandum of understanding and an additional list of prior actions which the Greek authorities could legislate shortly,” she said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert Jan Bartunek)

