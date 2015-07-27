EU Commission says Greek bailout talks have started

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday that talks between Greece and its creditor institutions on a third bailout had begun in Athens after a delay of a few days.

“Teams from the institutions are now already on the ground in Athens, and work is starting immediately as we speak. Work has started, meaning that the institutions are talking to the Greek authorities,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

Talks were due to have started last week, but were delayed because of organizational issues. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Philip Blenkinsop)