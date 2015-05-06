FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU, IMF, ECB reject Greek accusation they are divided
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

EU, IMF, ECB reject Greek accusation they are divided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s international creditors rejected on Wednesday accusations by Athens that divisions between them were making a deal on more funding in exchange for reforms impossible.

The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund said in a joint statement they shared the same objective of helping Greece achieve financial stability and growth.

The statement appears to be a response to a statement on Tuesday by a Greek government official that achieving progress in talks was difficult because of divisions between the EU and the IMF on what could or could not be accepted from Athens.

“The institutions continue to work closely together toward that goal. All three institutions are working hard to achieve concrete progress on 11 May,” the three institutions said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.