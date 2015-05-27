FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, creditors have converged in talks but still room to cover- minister
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 9:29 PM / 2 years ago

Greece, creditors have converged in talks but still room to cover- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greece and its international creditors have converged on key points on a cash-for-reforms deal but talks still have some room to cover before an agreement is clinched, the country’s economy minister said on Thursday.

“Right now negotiations are continuing, ... there have been big points of convergence,” George Stathakis told Mega TV’s On Line show. “There is still room to cover in the negotiations.”

Greece’s leftist-led government on Wednesday said it is starting to draft an agreement with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund that would pave the way for aid, but European officials dismissed this as wishful thinking.

Stathakis said Athens has no “plan B” despite recent threats by some ministers that cash-strapped Athens may default on loan repayments to the IMF next month without aid.

“I think (reaching) a deal is a one-way street, otherwise we would be entering uncharted waters,” the minister said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
