Greece may opt for elections if hard pressed with EU/IMF ultimatum
June 3, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Greece may opt for elections if hard pressed with EU/IMF ultimatum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist-led government would hold early elections if its international lenders force it to accept a cash-for-reforms deal that violates its “red lines” or risk bankruptcy, the ruling party’s parliamentary spokesman said on Thursday.

“If we are pressed to sign an ultimatum, it is clear we will not sign it and we will ask the people to express their view,” Nikos Filis told Mega TV’s on line show.

“If there is an ultimatum, of course (we will opt for elections),” he said.

Greece’s creditors - its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund - signalled on Wednesday they were ready to compromise to avert a default even as a defiant Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alan Crosby)

