Greece working to revise proposal to seal deal by Wednesday-source
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Greece working to revise proposal to seal deal by Wednesday-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greece will continue talks with creditors on Tuesday with the aim of narrowing differences on its reforms proposal so Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras can finalize a deal at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, a source close to the talks said.

“We will move as close as possible tonight, we will try to cut the distance between us in order for political leaders to make the final step tomorrow,” the source told Reuters.

Tsipras is due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande in Brussels on Wednesday, to discuss the progress made in the deliberations.

Greece earlier on Wednesday presented a three-page proposal on fiscal issues and a separate proposal on managing its debt to its EU/IMF lenders but the offer was quickly dismissed by EU officials as insufficuent.

Athens wants to replace measures proposed by lenders such as cutting pensions, increasing the value-added-tax rate on electricity and scrapping a benefit for low income pensioners, with alternatives that Greek officials say would be “more realistic and fair”.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington

