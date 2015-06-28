FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's creditors agreed lower VAT on hotels in last proposals
#Market News
June 28, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's creditors agreed lower VAT on hotels in last proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s creditors offered on Friday to let it set a reduced rate of value-added tax for hotels, according to a document released by the European Commission on Sunday as it sought to persuade Greeks their government had rejected a fair deal.

Creditors previously proposed raising VAT for hotels to the standard 23 percent, according to a confidential negotiating document from June 20 which was seen by Reuters.

In the latest proposals, which the Greek government rejected in a move it wants to have endorsed by a referendum next Sunday, hotels, part of Greece’s vital tourism industry, would be subject to a reduced rate of 13 percent, along with basic food, water and energy, the Commission document showed.

Restaurants and caterers would pay the higher rate, however. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

