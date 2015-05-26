FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says ATM, bank transaction tax no longer being discussed
May 26, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says ATM, bank transaction tax no longer being discussed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry said on Tuesday that a proposal to tax banking transactions and impose a levy on bank ATM withdrawals was no longer being discussed in talks with EU/IMF lenders.

The statement came just hours after Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis confirmed Greece was considering imposing a small levy on bank ATM withdrawals. The reason for the contradictory statements was not immediately clear.

The ministry said that it disagreed with the proposal because it failed to sufficiently discourage use of cash rather than credit for transactions.

“The proposal ... was withdrawn from the negotiations after the ministry’s reaction,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington

