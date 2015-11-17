Greece, lenders agree on gambling tax to raise revenues-finmin

ATHENS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders have agreed on introducing a tax on wagers placed with Greek betting firm OPAP’s games to raise revenues, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

The measure is part of prior actions Greece must legislate this week to unblock 2 billion euros in bailout funds, and about 10 billion euros to recapitalise its four-biggest banks.

Greece has said the 5 euro-cent gambling tax will help raise 300-400 million euros on an annual basis. It replaces a controversial 23 percent VAT rate on private education. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)