Greek cabinet sacks top tax collector in TV ad row
October 22, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Greek cabinet sacks top tax collector in TV ad row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s cabinet on Thursday sacked the country’s top tax collection official, a government source said, in a row over alleged delays in collecting taxes.

Katerina Savvaidou, head of the Public Revenues Authority, had denied any wrongdoing. She was charged by a Greek prosecutor with breach of duty for extending by about a year tax collection on revenues on TV advertising.

Prosecutors alleged she acted in violation of existing regulations. Savvaidou, who earlier refused to resign, said all of her actions had been vetted by relevant legal authorities of the state.

“By law, when someone is charged with a misdemeanour, the cabinet has the ability to take such a decision (of dismissal),” the government source told Reuters. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)

