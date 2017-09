ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Greek police fired tear gas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling petrol bombs in central in Athens on Thursday.

Earlier, thousands took to the streets to protest against EU/IMF-imposed austerity measures in the first nationwide strike called by Greece’s main public and private sector unions since leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras came to power in January. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)