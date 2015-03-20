Greece says to respond to EU technical teams in "constructive spirit"

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece will respond to a list of requirements on reforms being drawn up by a team of technical experts from its creditors in a “constructive spirit”, the Greek finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The conciliatory comments come after a public spat this week between Athens and its lenders over the role of technical experts collecting data on Greece’s reform plans, which prompted the government to accuse the teams of interfering beyond their mandate.

Athens said a detailed list of requirements for fact-finding being prepared by the technical teams would bring clarity to discussions with lenders and allow them to proceed in an “orderly and effective” way in line with a February deal with the EU.

The statement came after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured EU creditors at late-night crisis talks in Brussels that his coalition would present soon a full set of economic reforms in order to unlock cash to stave off bankruptcy. (Reporting by Deepa Babington; editing by Costas Pitas)