Euro zone bailout fund opens 3rd bailout talks with Greece

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone’s bailout fund, decided on Friday formally to open negotiations with Greece on a third bailout programme that could total 86 billion euros ($93.3 billion) over three years, the fund said in a statement.

The decision ends a stormy week of negotiations, organising bridge financing by the euro zone and rushing through of reforms by the Greek parliament to avoid a Greek default on the European Central Bank on Monday, July 20.

“This... decision paves the way for the institutions to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) detailing the agreed macroeconomic reforms, or policy conditionality, linked to the ESM financial assistance facility,” the ESM said.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem expects negotiations on the third bailout for Greece to take four weeks.

EU officials hope the bailout deal will be in place by mid-August when Greece needs to make further payments to the ECB to redeem its maturing debt, because the bridge financing organised so far is only 7.16 billion euros -- enough to see Athens through July, but not through August. ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski)