UPDATE 1-Emergency Eurogroup set for Saturday at 1300 GMT

(Adds official confirmation of Eurogroup)

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will hold an emergency Eurogroup meeting on Saturday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) in Brussels to discuss Greece’s proposals, the body’s spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

Separately, the euro zone’s summit of 19 leaders will start on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a full European Council of the bloc’s 28 leaders at 6 p.m., the European Union said. (Reporting by John O‘Donnell, Tom Koerkemeier and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald)