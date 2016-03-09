Greek tourism revenues seen growing again in 2016 - tourism association

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greek tourism revenues are seen growing by 5.6 percent to 15 billion euros with 25 million expected to visit the country, the head of the country’s leading tourism association SETE said on Wednesday.

However, the projected revenue growth hinges on a swift conclusion of the country’s first bailout review and an efficient handling of refugee flows, SETE’s Andreas Andreadis told Reuters.

“The key word is stability,” Andreadis said. “These targets depend on the successful conclusion of the bailout review and managing the refugee flows.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)