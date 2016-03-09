FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek tourism revenues seen growing again in 2016 - tourism association
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Greek tourism revenues seen growing again in 2016 - tourism association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greek tourism revenues are seen growing by 5.6 percent to 15 billion euros with 25 million expected to visit the country, the head of the country’s leading tourism association SETE said on Wednesday.

However, the projected revenue growth hinges on a swift conclusion of the country’s first bailout review and an efficient handling of refugee flows, SETE’s Andreas Andreadis told Reuters.

“The key word is stability,” Andreadis said. “These targets depend on the successful conclusion of the bailout review and managing the refugee flows.” (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.