Schaeuble: paying 3 tranches to Greece together is under discussion
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

Schaeuble: paying 3 tranches to Greece together is under discussion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers met on Tuesday seeking to break an impasse over a new regime to supervise banks, but with much of the plan contested and time running short to agree.

Their talks followed a meeting of euro zone finance ministers where disagreement between Greece’s international lenders over how long to give Athens to get its debts down to a sustainable level reignited fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare anew.

For highlights of comments from ministers and officials after the talks click on:

