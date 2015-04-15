FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills in successful auction
April 15, 2015

Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills in successful auction

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($859 million) of three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday, successfully covering the entire amount it sought to raise in the second of two auctions this month that tested its ability to find funds.

Despite an increasingly dire financial position as bailout aid remains frozen, Athens has been able to find domestic buyers to plug any gaps resulting from foreign investors’ refusal to roll over their own Greek T-bill holdings.

The paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in March, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from March and showing no deterioration in demand despite tight liquidity conditions.

The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday’s auction will be April 17. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
