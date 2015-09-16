FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady
September 16, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance a maturing issue, keeping its public finances afloat as it heads for a national election on Sept. 20.

Debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale earlier this month. In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last sale. The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Settlement will be on Sept. 18, the same day that 1.6 billion euros of six-month bills mature. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by John Stonestreet)

