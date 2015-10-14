Greece sells 812.5 mln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield steady

ATHENS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($927.14 million) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The yield was 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last sale. The amount raised included 188 million euros in non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on October 16.