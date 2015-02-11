FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece sells 1.137 bln euros of 3-month t-bills, yield rises
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Greece sells 1.137 bln euros of 3-month t-bills, yield rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.137 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said, in the second sale since a new leftist government was elected.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.50 percent, up 35 basis points from a previous sale last month.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.30, down from 1.78 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 263 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday’s auction is February 13.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks.

The country has already reached the upper limit for such issuance according to rules of its bailout programe, and wants to raise it by 8 billion euros to secure funding until it reaches a “bridge deal” with lenders. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.