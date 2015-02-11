Greece sells 1.137 bln euros of 3-month t-bills, yield rises

ATHENS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.137 billion euros ($1.29 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said, in the second sale since a new leftist government was elected.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.50 percent, up 35 basis points from a previous sale last month.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 1.30, down from 1.78 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 263 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday’s auction is February 13.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks.

The country has already reached the upper limit for such issuance according to rules of its bailout programe, and wants to raise it by 8 billion euros to secure funding until it reaches a “bridge deal” with lenders. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)