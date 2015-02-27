FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to auction 875 mln euros of 6-month T-bills on March 4
February 27, 2015

Greece to auction 875 mln euros of 6-month T-bills on March 4

ATHENS, 27 Feb (Reuters) - Greece will sell 875 million euros of six-month treasury bills on March 4 to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be March 6. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills that it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks. A previous sale in February was priced to yield at 2.75 percent. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Costas Pitas)

