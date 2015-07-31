FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to auction T-bills on August 5
July 31, 2015

Greece to auction T-bills on August 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($684.44 million) of six-month Treasury bills on August 5 to refinance a maturing issue, its debt agency said on Friday.

Cash-strapped Greece sold 813 million euros of three-month T-bills earlier this month to refinance a maturing issue, managing to keep its public finances afloat amid a bank shutdown.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be August 7. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. (1 US dollar = 0.9132 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

