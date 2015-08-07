FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to auction 3-month T-bills on Aug 12
August 7, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Greece to auction 3-month T-bills on Aug 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 875 million euros ($955 million) of three-month Treasury bills on Aug. 12 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday, its second rollover this month.

Athens successfully refinanced six-month paper earlier this week, managing to keep its public finances afloat as the government negotiates a third bailout with its international creditors.

In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Aug. 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. (1 US dollar = 0.9158 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)

