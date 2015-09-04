FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to auction 1.0 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Sept. 9
September 4, 2015 / 10:24 AM / 2 years ago

Greece to auction 1.0 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Sept. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 1.0 billion euros ($1.15 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Sept. 9 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Athens successfully refinanced three-month paper last month, managing to keep its public finances afloat as it heads for national elections on Sept. 20. The T-bills were priced to yield 2.70 percent.

In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Sept. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. (1 US dollar = 0.8967 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

