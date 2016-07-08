FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTION-Greece to auction 625 mln euros of 3-month T-bills on July 13
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTION-Greece to auction 625 mln euros of 3-month T-bills on July 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects six month T-bills to three month T-bills)

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 625 million euros ($691.38 million)of three -month treasury bills on July 13 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Athens successfully rolled over six-month T-bills this week, with the paper priced to yield 2.97 percent.

In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new bills will be July 15. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

