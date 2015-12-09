FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 2.9 bln euros of T-bills, yields steady
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Greece sells 2.9 bln euros of T-bills, yields steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greece sold 2.925 billion euros ($3.20 billion) of six-month and three-month T-bills to refinance maturing debt, the country’s debt agency said on Wednesday.

It raised 1.625 billion euros from the new six-month securities at a yield of 2.97 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.30, unchanged compared to the previous sale.

The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

Greece also sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month bills at a yield of 2.70 percent with the cover ratio at 1.30, also unchanged from a November sale.

In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement day for the issues will be December 11. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)

